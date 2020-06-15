Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

MBIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $474.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

