Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) to Hold

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Holland and Zeeland, Michigan, as well as the surrounding market area principally located in Ottawa County. The company’s services include checking and savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, money orders, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCBC. ValuEngine downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $246.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 45.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth about $676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 217.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

