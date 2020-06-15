Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of LKFN opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $92,183.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $70,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,476 shares of company stock worth $238,733. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at $5,750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,495,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 86,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

