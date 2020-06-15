Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $509.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $35.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Kraton by 108.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 300,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 156,610 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 154.2% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 538,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kraton by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.