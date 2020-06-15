Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Western Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Western Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MYFW opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

