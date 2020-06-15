Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will post $289.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $294.40 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $385.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW opened at $33.70 on Friday. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.90.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

