Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $868.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $868.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $792.00 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $883.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.94.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after buying an additional 102,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $296.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

