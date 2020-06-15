Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.92. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.94.

LULU opened at $296.36 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.01.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

