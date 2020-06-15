Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.05.

NYSE:YUM opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

