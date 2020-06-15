Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.05.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

