Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 14th total of 7,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.55 by ($5.30). The business had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.