Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 14th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $1,910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 74,823 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XIN opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.41. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

