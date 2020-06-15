Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 14th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

