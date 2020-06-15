Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Receives $63.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

