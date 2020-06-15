Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Down 8.8% in May

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 14th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.48. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.