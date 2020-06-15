Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Update

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the May 14th total of 523,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 117,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.