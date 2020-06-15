Works co uk’s (WRKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Works co uk (LON:WRKS) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Works co uk has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.89.

About Works co uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

