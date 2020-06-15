Works co uk’s (WRKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Works co uk (LON:WRKS) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Works co uk has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.89.
About Works co uk
