Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.38.

WKHS stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

