WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $59.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 317.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,675,000 after buying an additional 613,642 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in WNS by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after buying an additional 459,295 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 33.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,933,000 after buying an additional 414,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in WNS by 40.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,322,000 after buying an additional 324,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in WNS by 29.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 298,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

