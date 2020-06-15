Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,742 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,413,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 151.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

