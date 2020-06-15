Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Down 9.8% in May

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the May 14th total of 12,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE WPM opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 342,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,759,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,079,000 after purchasing an additional 858,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,327,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.