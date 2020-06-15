WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 808,844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.