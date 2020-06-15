Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,715 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.91% of W W Grainger worth $120,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.27.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $303.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.86. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.