Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in May

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the May 14th total of 50,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

