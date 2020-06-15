Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $14.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

