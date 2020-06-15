Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 14th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 361,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $9,343,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,769,601.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at $21,000,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 173,059 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.61. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

