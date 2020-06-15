Wedbush Reiterates Hold Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.06. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

