Wedbush Increases Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $18.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $8.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $11.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $906.97 million, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers.

