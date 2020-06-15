WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

WD-40 stock opened at $189.89 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $23,817,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 233.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,280 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $6,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.