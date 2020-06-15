Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Financial Review

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Voyager Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -6.95 Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 4.32 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -10.02

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -32.17% -31.05% Voyager Therapeutics -34.70% -40.11% -11.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for INmune Bio and Voyager Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.53%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.56, suggesting a potential upside of 52.97%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Voyager Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

