Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.22. 19,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,280. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $435.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $732,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

