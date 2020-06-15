Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Short Interest Up 6.4% in May

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 14th total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,466,000 after buying an additional 1,938,598 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. Voya Financial has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

