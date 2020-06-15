VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Main First Bank assumed coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $16.47 on Thursday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.70.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

