Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 306,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,876 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,708 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $4,865,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,291 shares of company stock valued at $26,098,896 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHVN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

