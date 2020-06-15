Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Agenus worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agenus by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 1,529,960 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 963,807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 294,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 1,488.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 281,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGEN. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,341. The company has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05. Agenus Inc has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

