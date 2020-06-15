Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 92,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. 798,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,220. The stock has a market cap of $743.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

