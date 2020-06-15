Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 898,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,926. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 151,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,921. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $883.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

