Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

VIPS stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

