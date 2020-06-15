Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

