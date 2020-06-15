Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 14th total of 12,250,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.25 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VKTX. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 450,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 112.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 407,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 137,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.