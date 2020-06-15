Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Get Vicor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $65.19 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $133,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.