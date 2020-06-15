Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 14th total of 945,900 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $65.19 on Monday. Vicor has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Carlson sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $81,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vicor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vicor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

