Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viavi Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

