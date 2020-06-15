ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.05.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

