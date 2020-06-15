Verasity Trading Up 50.6% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $545,711.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

