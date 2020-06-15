Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.97). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 297.65% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.