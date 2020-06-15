Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 14th total of 978,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Venator Materials by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 22.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $9,749,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

