Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

