Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

