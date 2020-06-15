ValuEngine Upgrades Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Natural Resource Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE NRP opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.08). Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 282,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 53,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

